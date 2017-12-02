SCMPD arrest 24 after 10-month investigation in Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Strategic Investigation Unit took two men into custody for federal charges on Friday, December 1.

United States Attorney Bobby Christine released the details of a ten-month-long investigation that focused primarily on Savannah's Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood.

More than 30 Savannah residents have been charged with a litany of federal offenses, specifically drug trafficking, robbery, and other violent crimes. At the time of the U.S. Attorney's announcement, 24 of the 30 individuals have been taken into custody. Officials are still seeking six more individuals: Derrick Butler, Deandre Davis, Baheem Frazier, Dennis Grubbs, Julian Harris and Leonard Washington.

SIU found that Butler, 29, was in the 4900 block of LaRoche Avenue. SIU, along with Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and SCMPD SWAT, arrested Butler on December 1st. Charges included unlawful distribution of cocaine and felon in possession of cocaine.

SIU also discovered that Davis, 31, was in the area of 44th and Bull Streets. Davis was arrested by SIU on December 1 for unlawful distribution of cocaine.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.