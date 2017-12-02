Tybee Arts Association hosts "House of the Christmas Mouse"

The Tybee Arts Association held their "House of the Christmas Mouse" event on Saturday.

Local children from 4 to 14 were invited to come and buy art for their family and friends from local artists. Organizers say it's not only a way for the Tybee Arts Association to give back, but it's also an opportunity to allow younger art enthusiast to see and buy child sized art.

"You know, most things are always geared to the adults or older adult children, teenagers but there's not very many opportunities just for young kids," said Marianne Bramble of the Tybee Arts Association.

There were also arts and crafts on display outside for adults to purchase if they wanted. This is the 2nd year for the house of the Christmas mouse event.

