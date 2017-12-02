Tybee Arts Association hosts "House of the Christmas Mouse" - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Tybee Arts Association hosts "House of the Christmas Mouse"

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)

The Tybee Arts Association held their "House of the Christmas Mouse" event on Saturday.

Local children from 4 to 14 were invited to come and buy art for their family and friends from local artists. Organizers say it's not only a way for the Tybee Arts Association to give back, but it's also an opportunity to allow younger art enthusiast to see and buy child sized art.

"You know, most things are always geared to the adults or older adult children, teenagers but there's not very many opportunities just for young kids," said Marianne Bramble of the Tybee Arts Association. 

There were also arts and crafts on display outside for adults to purchase if they wanted. This is the 2nd year for the house of the Christmas mouse event. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Saturday, December 2 2017 8:54 PM EST2017-12-03 01:54:46 GMT

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>

  • No. 6 Georgia makes playoff bid, routs No. 4 Auburn 28-7

    No. 6 Georgia makes playoff bid, routs No. 4 Auburn 28-7

    Saturday, December 2 2017 7:48 PM EST2017-12-03 00:48:59 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers...

    More >>

    Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers in the...

    More >>

  • Savannah Ballet Theatre holds 19th annual performance of "The Nutcracker"

    Savannah Ballet Theatre holds 19th annual performance of "The Nutcracker"

    Saturday, December 2 2017 7:09 PM EST2017-12-03 00:09:44 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)
    The Savannah Ballet Theatre performed their rendition of the Christmas classic "The Nutcracker" at the Lucas Theatre on Saturday afternoon. 87 cast members came together to perform the 19th annual presentation of the show. Organizers say many families come every year as part of their Christmas holiday traditions. "You know, we're a local professional company based in Savannah and it's important for people to support local arts," said Abby McCuen, Education and Ad...More >>
    The Savannah Ballet Theatre performed their rendition of the Christmas classic "The Nutcracker" at the Lucas Theatre on Saturday afternoon. 87 cast members came together to perform the 19th annual presentation of the show. Organizers say many families come every year as part of their Christmas holiday traditions. "You know, we're a local professional company based in Savannah and it's important for people to support local arts," said Abby McCuen, Education and Ad...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly