Savannah Ballet Theatre holds 19th annual performance of "The Nutcracker"

The Savannah Ballet Theatre performed their rendition of the Christmas classic "The Nutcracker" at the Lucas Theatre on Saturday afternoon.

87 cast members came together to perform the 19th annual presentation of the show. Organizers say many families come every year as part of their Christmas holiday traditions.

"You know, we're a local professional company based in Savannah and it's important for people to support local arts," said Abby McCuen, Education and Advancement Director. "We consider ourselves a cultural gem in the city, so we are blessed to have the patrons and support that we do."

WTOC's very own Cyreia Sandlin was the emcee for both of those performances.

