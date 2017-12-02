Savannah Ballet Theatre holds 19th annual performance of "The Nu - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Ballet Theatre holds 19th annual performance of "The Nutcracker"

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah Ballet Theatre performed their rendition of the Christmas classic "The Nutcracker" at the Lucas Theatre on Saturday afternoon.

87 cast members came together to perform the 19th annual presentation of the show. Organizers say many families come every year as part of their Christmas holiday traditions.

"You know, we're a local professional company based in Savannah and it's important for people to support local arts," said Abby McCuen, Education and Advancement Director. "We consider ourselves a cultural gem in the city, so we are blessed to have the patrons and support that we do."

WTOC's very own Cyreia Sandlin was the emcee for both of those performances.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Saturday, December 2 2017 8:54 PM EST2017-12-03 01:54:46 GMT

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>

  • No. 6 Georgia makes playoff bid, routs No. 4 Auburn 28-7

    No. 6 Georgia makes playoff bid, routs No. 4 Auburn 28-7

    Saturday, December 2 2017 7:48 PM EST2017-12-03 00:48:59 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers...

    More >>

    Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers in the...

    More >>

  • Savannah Ballet Theatre holds 19th annual performance of "The Nutcracker"

    Savannah Ballet Theatre holds 19th annual performance of "The Nutcracker"

    Saturday, December 2 2017 7:09 PM EST2017-12-03 00:09:44 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)
    The Savannah Ballet Theatre performed their rendition of the Christmas classic "The Nutcracker" at the Lucas Theatre on Saturday afternoon. 87 cast members came together to perform the 19th annual presentation of the show. Organizers say many families come every year as part of their Christmas holiday traditions. "You know, we're a local professional company based in Savannah and it's important for people to support local arts," said Abby McCuen, Education and Ad...More >>
    The Savannah Ballet Theatre performed their rendition of the Christmas classic "The Nutcracker" at the Lucas Theatre on Saturday afternoon. 87 cast members came together to perform the 19th annual presentation of the show. Organizers say many families come every year as part of their Christmas holiday traditions. "You know, we're a local professional company based in Savannah and it's important for people to support local arts," said Abby McCuen, Education and Ad...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly