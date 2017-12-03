One shot at Abercorn Street hotel

One person is injured after a Sunday morning shooting at the Days Inn on Abercorn Street.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers said they responded to the 11700 block of Abercorn Street for a car crash, and found a man shot upon arrival.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to Memorial Health. Police said he had life-threatening injuries.

About a dozen officers and investigators cordoned off a large section of the Days Inn parking lot as they photographed the scene and gathered evidence.

Police searched and photographed a brown GMC SUV, and a tow truck eventually hauled it away. Its front bumper fell off, likely from crashing into a parking lot lamppost. The post was broken at the base and toppled over near tire tread marks.

Chris Byrd is the maintenance supervisor for the Days Inn, and he lives on the property near the crime scene. When he heard a loud noise in the night, he woke up, but assumed it was the hotel dumpster slamming shut.

"We got woken by a loud bang," Byrd said. "Boom! It sounded kind of like a bomb going off, so I came out of the room. It was still dark, and didn't see anything out of the ordinary and just went back to bed. Maybe an hour later or so, the police were beating on the doors asking questions about if we heard anything, and we told him and the detective what we heard. Didn't see anything."

Byrd said one couple witnessed the incident, and police interviewed them before they left the property.

He said he never heard gunshots, only the loud crash. Other residents at the hotel who didn't want to be interviewed said the same thing.

Police placed as many as seven evidence markers on the ground outside the driver's side front door, which was also streaked with blood.

Byrd said he's been the maintenance supervisor for about a month and didn't recognize the SUV involved or see any atypical activity recently.

"It's mainly usually very quiet, very slow," he said. "I mean, calm place here, beautiful place to stay, but something like this just happens, you know? I've not seen anything out of the ordinary, and I walk this property six days a week. So something like this, it disturbs my fiancé very, very bad because she went through something. She's just upset, but things happen, you know? And we just got to clean the mess up and go on."

Police cordoned off several hotel rooms with crime scene tape after the towing company removed the SUV.

