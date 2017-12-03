SCMPD investigating after man shot at Mercy Blvd., Abercorn St. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD investigating after man shot at Mercy Blvd., Abercorn St.

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 11700 block of Abercorn Street. Emergency crews have transported one man with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital. 

Officers were initially responding to a call concerning a crash at the intersection of Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot injuries. 

