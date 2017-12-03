SCMPD investigating after man shot at Mercy Blvd., Abercorn St.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 11700 block of Abercorn Street. Emergency crews have transported one man with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.
Officers were initially responding to a call concerning a crash at the intersection of Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.
#SCMPDalert 1 shot in 11700blk Abercorn St. Life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/bAhVZAk4Qo— SCMPD (@scmpd) December 3, 2017
WTOC has a crew on scene working to learn more information.
Stay with us as we work to bring updates to this developing story.
