SCMPD investigating after man shot at Mercy Blvd., Abercorn St.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 11700 block of Abercorn Street. Emergency crews have transported one man with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

Officers were initially responding to a call concerning a crash at the intersection of Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.

