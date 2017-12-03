Fans celebrate Georgia's win over Auburn at B&D Burger's

B&D Burgers was the place to be on Saturday as the Dawgs defeated Auburn. There are going to be some tired fans on Sunday because they were on their feet the entire game.

"What's the score to the GA Auburn game?" one excited fan asked.

"28-7!" yelled another bar patron.

"Go Dawgs!" he yelled!

Fans were excited and jumped for joy it seems like the entire game.

Georgia fans cheering their Dawgs said they are of course proud of the 12-1 season they've had. One loss this season didn't stop this team from coming back and taking the title.

"It's a great season and I'm glad to see they are forging ahead and again go Dawgs," said Georgia fan Ross Elliott

And for others...let's just say they hopped on the Georgia bandwagon too.

"Anyone they are rooting for, I'm rooting for. Georgia! Let's go! Woooo!" yelled Georgia fan Anne Schuster.

The Georgia Bulldogs and their fans are going to sleep some happy champions tonight.

