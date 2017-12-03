Unknown body found on St. Helena Island

A dead body was found off of Simmons Rd on St. Helena Island Saturday night. Someone called in the discovery to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office saying it was in a wooded area off the dirt road.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene. The body was so decomposed that officials say they could not determine the person's identity nor the cause of death.

The Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina to see who this person is and how they died.



Anyone with information on the identity of the deceased person or circumstances surrounding their death is urged to contact Sergeant Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

