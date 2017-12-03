Unknown body found on St. Helena Island

One person is injured after a Sunday morning shooting at the Days Inn on Abercorn Street.More >>
Officials searching for answers after dead body is found in the woods on St. Helena island.More >>
High pressure will build in today and remain strong into Tuesday. A strong cold front will advance through the area Wednesday and then linger along or just off the coast through late in the week. High pressure will return next weekend.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
