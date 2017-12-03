Cloudy Sunday sees no chances for rain

High pressure will build in today and remain strong into Tuesday. A strong cold front will advance through the area Wednesday and then linger along or just off the coast through late in the week. High pressure will return next weekend.

Sunday will be cloudy during the morning, then become partly sunny. There will be areas of fog throughout the morning. Highs in the lower 70s with north winds around 5 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy. Patchy fog will roll into the area after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s with northeast winds around 5 mph.

Monday will be partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog will be in the morning highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight with lows in the mid-50s. Northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s with east winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will see showers likely with highs in the mid-60s. There will be a 70 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

Thursday will see showers likely with highs in the mid-50s. There will be a 60 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will have showers likely. Lows will be around 40 with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Friday night will be partly cloudy lows in the mid-30s. Saturday will be sunny. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Stay up to date with all First Alert Weather news and download the WTOC First Alert Weather app below!

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.