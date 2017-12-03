Heads Up: Rain, much colder air likely later this week - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Heads Up: Rain, much colder air likely later this week

By Cutter Martin, Forecaster
Extended outlook general weather pattern
Savannah high temps for the next seven days
Savannah rain chance for the next seven days

A periodically damp, chilly pattern takes hold of the first alert forecast by mid-week; eventually giving way to the coldest air so far this fall.

Ahead of this big change, temperatures remain mild under a partly to the mostly cloudy sky through Tuesday as a warmer air-mass moves in ahead of Wednesday’s cold front. 

Tuesday’s rain chance is isolated but will increase into scattered and widespread thresholds as we enter Wednesday and a cold front approaches our region. Rain will remain generally light. A generally cold and periodically damp forecast may persist into Friday.

In fact, the wettest conditions may arrive later Thursday and persist into Friday as an area of low-pressure attempts to develop overhead or just offshore. The location and eventual track of this system will have a huge impact on our local forecast.

A second push of colder air arrives late Friday or early Saturday; clearing out the forecast. A widespread frost and light freeze is possible by next Sunday morning.

The coming cold is a sure thing, but the exact timing and amount of rain we see is still being refined. Stay tuned to the first alert forecast – on TV, online and in the WTOC Weather App – for updates.

