Heads Up: Rain, much colder air likely later this week

A periodically damp, chilly pattern takes hold of the first alert forecast by mid-week; eventually giving way to the coldest air so far this fall.

Ahead of this big change, temperatures remain mild under a partly to the mostly cloudy sky through Tuesday as a warmer air-mass moves in ahead of Wednesday’s cold front.

Tuesday’s rain chance is isolated but will increase into scattered and widespread thresholds as we enter Wednesday and a cold front approaches our region. Rain will remain generally light. A generally cold and periodically damp forecast may persist into Friday.

In fact, the wettest conditions may arrive later Thursday and persist into Friday as an area of low-pressure attempts to develop overhead or just offshore. The location and eventual track of this system will have a huge impact on our local forecast.

A second push of colder air arrives late Friday or early Saturday; clearing out the forecast. A widespread frost and light freeze is possible by next Sunday morning.

The coming cold is a sure thing, but the exact timing and amount of rain we see is still being refined. Stay tuned to the first alert forecast – on TV, online and in the WTOC Weather App – for updates.

