Dawn's Daughters Leadership Academy holds meeting at JCB

WTOC's Dawn Baker held a very special session of her leadership academy, Dawn's Daughters, on Saturday at JCB.

The young ladies took part in several interactive workshops where they learned tips on how to avoid sexual harassment, how to build self-esteem and confidence, how to advocate for themselves, turn their passion into a successful career, and how to turn challenges into opportunities.

Dawn would like to extend a very warm thank you to Andrea Whelan , Pam Veiock and their entire JCB team for an unforgettable day.

