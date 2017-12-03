HAAF holds holiday party for military families

Hundreds of people enjoyed a holiday party this morning at Hunter Army Airfield.

The special day was for the Army National Guard soldiers stationed here. The family day featured good food and displays of the aircraft and tactical vehicles. The training officer for the guard says this year is unique in that everyone in the army national guard here is home from deployments. Representative Buddy Carter joined the guests.

"These are the people that defend our freedom so that we have the opportunity to enjoy the freedoms we enjoy in this country," said Representative Carter."We appreciate their service and this is an opportunity for us to show that."

And of course, what's a holiday party without a visit from Santa Claus. He made the trip down from the north pole just for the party.

