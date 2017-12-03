Georgia Southern announces football staff changes

New Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford is making the first major decisions of his tenure in Statesboro.

The school announced offensive coordinator Bryan Cook, defensive coordinator Lorenzo Costantini, and strength and conditioning coach Dwayne Chandler will not be retained.

The Eagles struggled to a 2-10 season in 2017.

Cook was named the team's offensive coordinator before the season, but the Eagles had trouble moving the football. Georgia Southern was tied for 114th in the nation in total offense, averaging 332.3 total yards per game.

Costantini just finished his second season as the Eagles' defensive coordinator. Georgia Southern allowed 32.2 points per game in 2017.

Chandler joined the Eagle staff in January 2017.