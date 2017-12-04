New Chatham Co. Police Chief sworn-in during ceremony

The new Chatham County Chief of Police will be sworn in on Monday, Dec. 4, all while the city and county continue with the police demerger.

Jeff Hadley comes to Chatham County from Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he served as police chief for nearly 10 years. Hadley’s experience in law enforcement dates back more than 20 years.

Through this messy divorce between city and county police departments, public safety is said to still be a top priority. Now that Chatham County will have its own police force, a lot of business must now be redirected.

The first year of operation for 2018 could cost more than $17.8 million, but taxpayers will share some of that burden because the county raised the millage rate earlier this year.

The new Chatham County Police Department will work out of the Islands Precinct and southwest portion of the county.

WTOC spoke with Chatham County Manager Lee Smith ahead of Monday's ceremony to find out why Hadley was chosen. Smith tells us Hadley's current experience has somewhat of a stellar reputation.

"Kalamazoo has the leading public safety organization in the country, it's not that large but it would be about the size we want," says Smith.

Additionally, Terry Shoop and Julie Tolbert will be sworn in as Interim Assistant Chiefs of Police, as well as 20-plus officers who served with Chatham County Police Department at the time the city of Savannah and Chatham County contracted for service. The more than 20 officers will be sworn in as returning Chatham County Police officers.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.