Coastal Flood Advisory in effect Monday until 10 a.m.

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect Monday, Dec. 4 until 10 a.m.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY until 10am. Be aware that salt water my flow over some coastal roads this morning. pic.twitter.com/y7e6Kuurv1 — David Turley (@WtocDave) December 4, 2017

In Chatham County, travelers need to keep a close eye on Highway 80 both Monday and Tuesday mornings. The high tides may cause water to cover portions of the road near Fort Pulaski. However, roads are not expected to close.

Monday High Tide: 8:06 a.m.

Tuesday High Tide: 8:59 a.m.

These times are for the Savannah River gauge near Fort Pulaski.

