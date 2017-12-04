Coastal Flood Advisory in effect Monday until 10 a.m. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect Monday, Dec. 4 until 10 a.m.

In Chatham County, travelers need to keep a close eye on Highway 80 both Monday and Tuesday mornings. The high tides may cause water to cover portions of the road near Fort Pulaski. However, roads are not expected to close. 

  • Monday High Tide: 8:06 a.m.
  • Tuesday High Tide: 8:59 a.m.
  • These times are for the Savannah River gauge near Fort Pulaski.

