Dense fog, coastal flooding a concern during Tuesday's morning commute

Dense fog at WTOC Studios of Chatham Parkway around 7 a.m.

Water on U.S. Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski on Monday (12/4) during high tide. (Source: Michael Locklear)

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Tuesday, Dec. 5, until 11 a.m.

Dense fog is also a concern for the morning commute Tuesday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

High tide at Tybee is 8:59 am. Coastal Flood Advisory continues until 11am. Be aware some roads may be closed due to salt water intrusion. pic.twitter.com/QfAxQwQuYB — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) December 5, 2017

Dense Fog Advisory expanded to include most of our viewing area. Please slow down, use low beams and allow a few extra minutes for AM commute. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/u6ITwqw9sJ — David Turley (@WtocDave) December 5, 2017

During high tide in Chatham County, travelers need to keep a close eye on Highway 80 Tuesday morning. The high tide may cause water to cover portions of the road near Fort Pulaski.

Tuesday's high tide is at 8:59 a.m. This time is for the Savannah River gauge near Fort Pulaski.

Here's a Live Look at Hwy 80 from WTOC's Traffic Tracker at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning:

