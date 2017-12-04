Dense fog, coastal flooding a concern during Tuesday's morning commute

Water on U.S. Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski on Monday (12/4) during high tide. (Source: Michael Locklear)
Dense fog at WTOC Studios of Chatham Parkway around 7 a.m. TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -
There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Tuesday, Dec. 5, until 11 a.m.
Dense fog is also a concern for the morning commute Tuesday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.
During high tide in Chatham County, travelers need to keep a close eye on Highway 80 Tuesday morning. The high tide may cause water to cover portions of the road near Fort Pulaski.
Tuesday's high tide is at 8:59 a.m. This time is for the Savannah River gauge near Fort Pulaski.
Here's a Live Look at Hwy 80 from WTOC's Traffic Tracker at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning:
