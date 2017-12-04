FEMA hosting job fair Monday in Brunswick

FEMA is hosting a Job Fair on Monday, Dec. 4, to recruit Georgians for Hurricane Irma recovery work.

If you plan to attend, bring with you at least one copy of your resume and two valid forms of ID. Be prepared to complete a full job application, interviewed on the spot, and to be processed for a background check.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Georgia Department of Labor's Brunswick Career Center on Tara Lane in Brunswick.

