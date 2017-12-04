SCMPD officer saves unresponsive newborn baby

The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
Jeff Hadley will be sworn in as the new Chatham County Chief of Police on Monday, Dec. 4, all while the city and county continue with the police demerger.More >>
A Statesboro man has been arrested and charged in connection to a reported rape on Nov. 27 in Bulloch County.More >>
A Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department officer is being recognized for his efforts to save a newborn baby.More >>
FEMA is hosting a Job Fair on Monday, Dec. 4 in Brunswick, to recruit Georgians for Hurricane Irma recovery work.More >>
