SCMPD officer saves unresponsive newborn baby

A Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department officer is being recognized for his efforts to save a newborn baby.

Officer William Eng was the first to arrive on the scene on Dec. 1 at an apartment on the 700 block of West 57th Street around 8:30 p.m. Officer Eng ran up three flights of stairs and located the mother holding her unresponsive 29-day-old baby, Bella.

Officer Eng immediately began performing CPR on the infant. According to police, Officer Eng performed compressions for about a minute before Bella opened her eyes and began breathing.

Bella was taken to the hospital for treatment, where the doctor stated that Officer Eng’s actions saved her life.

Monday morning, Officer Eng and Bella were reunited at Police Headquarters during a recognition of his actions.

The following video is bodycam footage from the incident. WARNING: It may be disturbing for some viewers.

