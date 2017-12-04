Statesboro man charged in Nov. 27 sexual assault in Brooklet

A Statesboro man has been arrested and charged in connection to a reported rape on Nov. 27 in Bulloch County.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to East Georgia Regional Hospital in regards to a reported sexual assault of a 33-year-old female. They say the location of the assault took place on Aycock Road in Brooklet.

An investigation identified 44-year-old Robert “Robbie” Spencer Baird, of Statesboro, as the offender in the case.

Officials say after a thorough investigation, warrants were issued for Baird. He was arrested and charged with rape and interference with a 911 call, and is currently being held at the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Investigator William Sims at (912) 678-0021.

