Ticket information for Georgia vs. Oklahoma Rose Bowl Playoff Semifinal

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Sooners will meet in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal in Pasadena, CA on New Year's Day.

Georgia dominated the Auburn Tigers Saturday 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The victory gave the Dawgs their first SEC Championship since 2005, and they're in the correct position to possibly win their first national title since 1980.

Ticketmaster is selling Rose Bowl tickets ranging in price from $185 to $1,295+. There is a four-ticket limit for the event. All sales are final; no refunds or exchanges. Tickets will be sent via UPS, signature required, on Dec. 13 for delivery for the following day to the address on the order/account. Physical addresses only.

The game is set to kick off at 5 p.m.

