Georgia Farm Bureau convention underway on Jekyll Island

Hundreds of farmers from across Georgia are gathering on Jekyll Island this week, but not for fun and sun.

They're meeting to have serious discussions about the future and what they need to stay solvent. Most of the time, you can't get farmers off their tractors long enough to meet and talk about what helps or hurts their business, but they gather at the Farm Bureau Convention to discuss what's happening and craft a single message they want Atlanta and Washington to hear.

They packed the convention center to discuss the state of agriculture, especially in Georgia. They say things like tariffs, taxes, and water rights can make or break a farm.

"As a farmer, it's no longer enough to just watch commodity prices. We've got to have a presence in the political arena," said Chris Hopkins, Toombs County.

The farmers come from each county in Georgia and bring with them a range of specialties, from row crops to cattle. Farm Bureau's representatives take the input from the meetings and lobby for state or federal policies that will help keep farmers in business.

"I think it's very important and I think that's where Georgia Farm Bureau plays a very important role. They become the voice and the image of agriculture in the state of Georgia," said Georgia Governor, Nathan Deal.

Farmers like Chris see the days at the convention center more as an investment than a holiday.

They'll start talking policy Monday afternoon and continue Tuesday.

