SCMPD searching for missing 60-year-old man last seen on Friday

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 60-year-old man last seen Friday in the Skidaway Road and Glynnwood Drive area.

Peter Herzog was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

He was wearing dark blue jeans, a burnt orange jacket, black shoes and was carrying a brown cane. Herzog has brown hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5-foot-4 and weighs around 165 pounds.

If seen or if you have any information, please call 911.

