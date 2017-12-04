Gov. Deal recognizes hard work done by local governments to clear Irma debris

Hurricane Irma left damage and debris throughout Coastal Georgia and inland.

Local governments in places like Glynn County had to deal with hauling thousands of truckloads of debris from yards and roads since September.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal said local and state agencies have dealt with removal as best they can.

“Much of the cleanup of the limbs and trees that were blocking roads and has pretty much been achieved,” Gov. Deal said.

He said FEMA continues to work with people who suffered damage to homes and other buildings.

Glynn County's debris removal contractor continues to make rounds clearing trees, limbs and more.

