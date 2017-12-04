Wanted murder suspect turns himself in to Beaufort County investigators

A Lady's Island teen has been arrested on a warrant for 'accessory after the fact of murder' in connection with the Nov. 21 murder of Robert Blanding.

A Lady's Island teen has been arrested on a warrant for 'accessory after the fact of murder' in connection with the Nov. 21 murder of Robert Blanding.

A wanted murder suspect turned himself in to Beaufort County investigators on Monday.

Eighteen-year-old Nashon Pringle turned himself in at the Beaufort County Law Enforcement Center where he was arrested and served with the warrants for the murders of Robert and Chaz Blanding.

Monday morning, investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and obtained arrest warrants for 16-year-old Raheem Bennet and Pringle, both wanted in connection to Chaz Blanding's murder. Blanding's body was found Saturday off Simmons Road on St. Helena Island.

Last Tuesday, Bennett was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime for the murder of Robert Blanding. Still incarcerated, Bennett was served with the two new warrants (murder and possession of a weapon on the commission of a violent crime). At the time investigators obtained the warrants, Pringle was still wanted on the warrants issued last week for Robert Blanding's murder. Later Monday morning, he turned himself in. He was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated without incident.

Monday afternoon, investigators met again with a Beaufort County magistrate, this time to obtain an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Channon Preston, Jr. for his involvement in concealing Chaz Blanding's murder. The magistrate issued a warrant for accessory after the fact of murder. Preston, Jr. was served with the warrant at the Detention Center, where he remained incarcerated following last Friday's arrest for accessory after the fact of murder in connection with Robert Blanding's murder.

The investigation into the murders of Robert and Chaz Blanding is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843.255.3407 or Crimestoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.