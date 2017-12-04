Georgia Southern's Adrian Peterson to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

Former Georgia Southern University star running back, Adrian Peterson, will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Peterson and the Class of 2017 will be inducted at the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

Peterson still stands as the NCAA's Division I all-time leading rusher with 6,559 yards in regular-season contests. He is already a member of GS's Athletics Hall of Fame and was a four-time All-American for the Eagles.

He was a sixth-round draft choice of the Chicago Bears in 2002 and was a Super Bowl XLI participant.

Peterson will join Tracy Ham as the only two Eagles enshrined in Atlanta.

Peterson will be in Statesboro this Friday. He is the Fall 2017 commencement speaker.

