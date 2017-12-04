Annual RBC Heritage Sponsor Day held on Hilton Head Island

The annual RBC Heritage Sponsor Day was held at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island Monday.

It was a way to thank all their sponsors and to kick off 2018. During the event, they unveiled a portrait of this year's champion, Wesley Bryan. Bryan was the first ever South Carolinian to win the RBC Heritage.

"You can see Wes Friser who is our artist, he tied in the state flag into this too. Wesley played here in the junior...that was something unique and we talked about all these past champions' portraits being done over the years," said tournament director, Steve Wilmot.

Next year, Harbour Town Golf Links will celebrate 50 years.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.