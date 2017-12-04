Children's Hospital patients receive early Christmas gifts

Children at the Dwayne and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah got some early Christmas presents this year.

One Hundred Club members took unwrapped gifts to Memorial Health on Monday and gave them to some of the hospital's youngest patients.

Belk's also got into the giving spirit. The department store gave out around 100 Belkie Bears. The annual event not only puts a smile on the kids' faces, but also relieves some holiday stress for parents.

"A lot of these kids are here for weeks on end, especially the little ones in NICU, so these parents do not have the opportunity and time to go shopping. The fact that we can do that for them is such a joy for us," said The One Hundred Club's incoming president, Ann Walker.

The One Hundred is a group committed to supporting The Children's Hospital through advocacy and education.

