Man facing murder charges in connection to deadly July 4th shooting, crash expected in court

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Jerry Chambers Jr. (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office) Jerry Chambers Jr. (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
Scene of the crash on Bay Street. (Source: WTOC) Scene of the crash on Bay Street. (Source: WTOC)
Scene of the shooting in City Market. Scene of the shooting in City Market.
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The man facing murder charges following the chaos that erupted in downtown Savannah during the Fourth of July celebration is set to appear in court for a motion hearing on Tuesday.

Back in October, Jerry Chambers Jr. was set to be arraigned but his attorney filed a special motion to dismiss or challenge the validity of the three murder charges his client faces.

Police say Chambers shot two teens in City Market and was the driver of an SUV that crashed. A pedestrian was killed and five others were injured when the suspects' vehicle crashed along Bay Street. Two passengers in the car were also killed.

