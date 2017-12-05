District 5 Town Hall being held Tuesday to discuss city fire fee

Savannah Alderwoman Estella Shabazz is hosting a Town Hall Meeting Tuesday for District 5.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the fire fee property owners will be charged. Now that the city has decided to move forward with the fee, some residents may feel the stress of having to spend more money.

The fire fee would cost property owners around $240 a year, which comes to about $20 a month.

The initial goal was to raise more than $30 million to completely fund the fire department separately from the general fund.

Some residents have already voiced their concerns to city leaders, especially the elder community concerned about the struggles of a low or fixed income.

Tuesday’s town hall is for District 5, but all residents are welcome to attend. It's scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Tatemville Community Center at 333 Coleman Street in Savannah.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.