5-year-old girl killed in school bus crash in Liberty County, GA

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.More >>
The federal sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, will head into its second day Tuesday.More >>
There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Tuesday, Dec. 5 until 11 a.m. Dense fog will also be a concern for the morning commute.More >>
Savannah Alderwoman Estella Shabazz is hosting a Town Hall Meeting Tuesday for District 5. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the fire fee property owners will be charged.More >>
The man facing murder charges following the chaos that erupted in downtown Savannah during the Fourth of July celebration is set to appear in court for a motion hearing on Tuesday.More >>
