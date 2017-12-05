Metro working to identify two suspects in purse theft

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in a purse theft at the Barrel House on Nov. 24.

Officers responded to the location on the 100 block of Congress Street around 4:45 a.m. They say the victim's purse had been stolen from behind the bar, and her card was later used at a few gas stations in the area.

Surveillance video captured two suspects described as black males in their 20s to 30s. One wore a red hooded sweatshirt, a blue hat, jeans, and red shoes, and the other wore a red hat, grey varsity style jacket, red button down shirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identifies or this incident is asked to contact police. A line is open directly to detectives at 912.525.3124. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

