SCMPD looking for entering auto suspects

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an entering auto incident at the Oglethorpe Club on Nov. 26.

Police responded to the scene located on the 400 block of Bull Street around 7:45 p.m. Surveillance video caught the two suspects pulling on car doors in the area. One suspect gained entry into a vehicle through the unlocked front driver side door. Both suspects left the parking lot a few minutes later.

Both suspects are described as black males in their 20s, wearing all black attire, black hats, and carrying backpacks. One suspect had YCU printed on the front of his sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities or this incident is asked to contact police. A line is open directly to detectives at 912.525.3124. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

