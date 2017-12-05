BCSO looking for woman wanted for financial identity fraud

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who is wanted for financial identity fraud.

Investigators say 50-year-old Melissa Smith may be in the Sheldon/Yemassee area. She is 5'1 and weighs about 125 pounds.

If you have any information on Smith's location, please contact Investigator Calore at 843.255.3411 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

