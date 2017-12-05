Savannah motorcycle riders help with Toys for Tots

Tuesday was a big day at WTOC for Toys for Tots.

This past weekend, you may have noticed 579 bikers riding up US Hwy 17. For 27 years, local motorcyclists have been riding in the Savannah Toy Run. This year, they wanted to be part of Toys for Tots, and their ride raised $6,000 for the organization.

Staff Sergeant Reavis said this is the largest single donation to date.

"We love to help support Toys for Tots and help the community and give back to the community, and on behalf of the whole motorcycle community, it's one day when we get to come together and have fun," said John Barbaree, VP, Savannah Chapter Wingman Motorcycle Club.

"We really want to make this motorcycle run the 'come to' event to make it a destination event for motorcycles and bikers for the entire state of Georgia," said Jim Stillman, ABATE, District 11 Coordinator.

You can drop off new or unused toys at our WTOC Studio. The drive will end Dec. 15.

