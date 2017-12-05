Savannah motorcycle riders help with Toys for Tots

Alderman Van Johnson says he has submitted a proposal to Savannah City Council to reduce marijuana fines.More >>
Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach will join mayors from across the Southeast on Wednesday, Dec. 6, as part of the 58th annual Mayors' Christmas Motorcade.More >>
Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard will host a meeting on Wednesday with railroad officials to discuss the train delays and its effects on businesses and communities in Garden City.More >>
The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat made at a chemical plant in Riceboro Tuesday night.More >>
The sentencing hearing for ex- North Charleston police officer Michael Slager will extend into its third day Wednesday.More >>
