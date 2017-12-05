Proposed fire fee topic of discussion at District 5 Town Hall meeting

District 5 Alderwoman Estella Shabazz hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday evening.

The proposed fire fee was on the list of topics to discuss. Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez was there to explain why the city feels there is a need for the fire fee. Shabazz voiced her disapproval during the meeting.

"I will continue to stand where I am. I was against it from the beginning, and I will have that same stance until the end," Alderwoman Shabazz said.

The city manager told council two weeks ago that it is the best and most equitable way to make up for the years of overspending on the part of council. The other options are cutting services, employees, and raising taxes.

