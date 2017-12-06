Authorities investigate after threat made at Liberty County chemical plant

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat made at a chemical plant in Riceboro.

The threat was at SNF Holding Company on Chemical Plant Road. A spokesperson tells us they received two anonymous calls Tuesday night around 10 p.m. Officials placed the plant on lockdown while the bomb squad conducted a thorough search of the plant.

The scene was cleared and the lockdown was lifted after nothing was found.

LCSO continues to investigate the calls.

