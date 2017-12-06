Psychologist discusses difficulty moving forward after a traumatic event

Dealing with a traumatic event can be extremely difficult. Family, friends, classmates and the community in Liberty County are dealing with the loss of 5-year-old Cambria Shuman. She was killed Tuesday morning in a school bus crash.

Doctor Mahesh Gupta, a psychologist at 310 Benfield Drive in Savannah, says those who are traumatized by events like this one may find it hard to go about their day.

He also says that children affected by what happened should do activities to take their mind off it.

"They can go to the beach. They can go to Tybee or they can go to some other public park. They do not have to interact with the people they do not know,” Dr. Gupta said.

He also says it's good for those affected to express their emotions.

