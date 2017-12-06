Savannah Christian holds gym dedication ceremony for late Coach Kelley

High school coaches and principals can be more than just what they are paid to do, going further than the basic job description.

Some can be role models and mentors to those they teach and coach. Doyle Kelley is one individual who lived up to those roles and was honored Wednesday at Savannah Christian - his former school.

Kelley was a mainstay at Savannah Christian for nearly four decades, serving as a head coach in basketball, football, and golf, before becoming athletic director and principal. Many of Coach Kelley's former players and students were there to honor him along with his family.

PGA Tour Brian Harman's mother addressed the crowd and said Brian always remembered Coach's motto of 'take no prisoners.' We lost Coach Kelley back in September of 2016, but his legacy will live on through the individuals that he affected - and the old gym.

"He loved the school, he loved people, and he loved kids, so that's why he did what he did for so long, and this is a great tribute, and this is a legacy to him here at Savannah Christian that they can dedicate this gymnasium, and as a family we are excited and honored to be a part of that," said Doyle Kelley, Jr., Coach Kelley's son.

Then head coach Bubba Attwood brought Coach Kelley over from Jenkins High School in 1973. Kelley went on to win 18 state championships in the GISA and the GHSA.

