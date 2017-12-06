Due to increase in flu-like cases, visitor restrictions in place at St. Joseph's/Candler

Visitor restrictions have been implemented at St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System hospitals due to the increasing number of flu cases in the area.

For the last three weeks, the health system states the number of influenza-like cases has been above the state baseline.

Here are the restrictions being implemented:

Do not visit any St. Joseph’s/Candler patient if you have any signs or symptoms of influenza.

Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to visit any patients at St. Joseph’s/Candler.

Those under the age of 18 cannot visit patients at the Telfair Birthplace at Candler Hospital unless they are the primary caretaker.

Only children seeking treatment should come to the hospitals.

Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to wait for family in any waiting area.

Patients can only receive two visitors at a time.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.