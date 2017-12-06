Due to increase in flu-like cases, visitor restrictions in place at St. Joseph's/Candler

Due to increase in flu-like cases, visitor restrictions in place - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Visitor restrictions have been implemented at St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System hospitals due to the increasing number of flu cases in the area.

For the last three weeks, the health system states the number of influenza-like cases has been above the state baseline.

Here are the restrictions being implemented:

  • Do not visit any St. Joseph’s/Candler patient if you have any signs or symptoms of influenza.
  • Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to visit any patients at St. Joseph’s/Candler.
  • Those under the age of 18 cannot visit patients at the Telfair Birthplace at Candler Hospital unless they are the primary caretaker.
  • Only children seeking treatment should come to the hospitals.
  • Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to wait for family in any waiting area.
  • Patients can only receive two visitors at a time. 

