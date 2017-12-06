SCMPD's 'Nightly Lockup' campaign continues

It's been just over a month since Savannah-Chatham Metro Police launched its Nightly Lockup social media campaign to reduce entering auto and auto theft cases.

The department has been posting to Facebook and Twitter every night at 9 p.m. using the hashtag #NightlyLockup to remind people to remove their belongings and lock their cars. However, according to crime reports, entering auto cases are still on the rise.

"If we can reduce the amount of entering autos we have, it could reduce the amount of work we have - financial crimes, gun thefts. The people who steal guns will commit crimes with guns," said Ofc. Thomas Norris, Crime Prevention Officer, SCMPD. "The big thing for us is we would love to be proactive but these crimes keep us from being proactive."

The department says it has no plans of giving up anytime soon. The Nightly Lockup reminder will continue for the foreseeable future, but they need your help. Lock your cars and share these important reminders with your friends and followers on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.