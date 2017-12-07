Savannah city council holding first reading of 2018 budget

The state school superintendent took some time out of his day Thursday to award Heard Elementary for being a STEM certified school.More >>
Military officials at Fort Stewart say a soldier was injured while conducting night live fire training Wednesday evening in Fort Stewart’s training area.More >>
Thursday, Dec. 7, is Gannam Day, a day that pays tribute to the first Savannahian who died in World War II.More >>
A single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 southbound at mile marker 104 Thursday morning has been cleared and all lanes are open.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro police say they have located missing 87-year-old Clifton Warnock.More >>
