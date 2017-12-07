Savannah city council holding first reading of 2018 budget

Savannah city leaders will hold the first reading of the ordinance to adopt the 2018 budget on Thursday, which includes the fire free that has sparked much debate.

This comes after officials decided to move forward with the fee at the city's budget retreat last week.

The fire fee would cost property owners around $240 a year, which comes to about $20 a month. And, property owners are less than thrilled about this fee.

According to the ordinance for the fire service fee, charges shall be billed on the customer's annual city property tax bill, beginning in September 2018.

There is a $12.9 million deficit that city leaders want to fill, and the fire fee helps offset a portion of that.

Thursday’s city council meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

