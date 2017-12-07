Man seriously injured in early-morning crash on I-95 South in Chatham County

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on I-95 southbound at mile marker 104/Airways Avenue, just north of Pooler Parkway.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Savannah-Chatham Metro police say 31-year-old Carlos Matus was transported to the hospital. He is currently listed in serious, but stable, condition.

The vehicle involved left the roadway and crashed into the wood-line. One of three lanes was blocked for a couple of hours while emergency crews assisted the injured driver and worked to clear the scene. Traffic was able to get by in the two open lanes and no major delays were reported.

Metro's Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene and continues to investigate.

Here's a LIVE LOOK from the WTOC Traffic Tracker shortly after the crash occurred:

