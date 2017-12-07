UPDATE: Metro police locate missing 87-year-old man - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Clifton Warnock (Source: SCMPD) Clifton Warnock (Source: SCMPD)
Savannah-Chatham Metro police say they have located missing 87-year-old Clifton Warnock.

Officials tweeted around 8:45 a.m. Thursday that Warnock was found safe.

Thank you to all who assisted in the search for Warnock and shared our posts on social media.

