Cold, wet weather continues through Friday

A cold front pushed south of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Wednesday evening. Moisture is riding up, and over, the chilly air closer to the surface, producing widespread clouds and rain. This pattern is locked in-place through Friday night.

A trough of low pressure, possibly a coastal low, approaches our area late Thursday and Friday, increasing rain coverage. A few heavier showers are likely between 3 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday.

A brief lull in rain intensity and coverage is possible midday Friday before increasing again Friday evening and night.

Keep in mind, light showers and drizzle are possible at nearly any time through early Saturday morning. Total rainfall accumulations between 1” and 3” are expected between Thursday morning and early Saturday morning.

With the combination of persisting cloud-cover, rain and cold air filtering into the region, temperatures will remain in the 40s and lower 50s through Saturday morning.

Will we see wintry precipitation like sleet or snow? Until we have a more accurate snapshot of all the moving parts in our weather pattern – both at the surface and above - it is impossible to say with 100-percent certainty.

With that being said, temperature profiles both at the surface and throughout the air column appear just a bit too warm to allow sleet or snow to make it to the ground.

A cold rain, with a very low risk of a few sleet pellets or snow flurries mixed in, is the most-likely solution. The chance of any wintry surprises will be greatest, but still incredibly low, late Friday evening through early Saturday morning.

The forecast becomes much drier, colder next weekend with a widespread freeze possible by Sunday morning. Another strong cold front sweeps through our region early next week.

