Wine & Fries pairing event Thursday to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

Why not skip cooking Thursday night and come out to eat and raise your glass for a great cause.

The much-anticipated Wine & Fries event is Dec. 7 at the Ronald McDonald House on Waters Avenue.

Enjoy an evening of great music, prizes, and of course, an adult version of the happy meal with delicious McDonald’s food made on-site, and six different wine pairings.

All the proceeds from the event will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, which provides a home away from home for families with children in the hospital.

WTOC is a proud sponsor of this event, and our very own Jamie Ertle will be the emcee.

