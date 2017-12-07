Fort Stewart soldier critically injured during night live fire t - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Fort Stewart soldier critically injured during night live fire training

Military officials at Fort Stewart say a soldier was injured while conducting night live fire training Wednesday evening in Fort Stewart’s training area.

The soldier is in critical condition and remains hospitalized.  The soldier’s family has been notified.

Fort Stewart officials say they have initiated an investigation which will be conducted in accordance with Army regulations and policies.

