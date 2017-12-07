Fort Stewart soldier dies from injuries suffered during training exercise

Military officials at Fort Stewart say a soldier who was injured while conducting night live fire training on Dec. 6 in Fort Stewart’s training area has died from his injuries.

Sgt. Michael T. Trask, an infantryman assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, died at a Savannah hospital on Tuesday.

Trask, 31, has been stationed at Fort Stewart since December 2015. He is from Olalla, Washington, and he is survived by his wife.

According to Military officials, Trask was posthumously promoted to sergeant. Some of Trask's additional awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, and the Combat Infantryman Badge. He deployed in support of operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.

The incident remains under investigation in accordance with Army regulations and policies.

