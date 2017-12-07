Benedictine holds annual Gannam Day ceremony

Thursday, Dec. 7, is Gannam Day, a day that pays tribute to the first Savannahian who died in World War II.

Gannam Day is a tradition at Benedictine Military School to honor Staff Sgt. George K. Gannam. He was a 1938 graduate of BC and the first to give his life at Pearl Harbor.

BC cadets, veterans and Gannam's family gather together every year to remember his life and legacy.

"It's a chance to remember all of those who have gone before us, particularly in World War II, and to honor their sacrifice and to really make sure that we never forget what they did and what it meant to this country. We don't take that kind of bravery and sacrifice for granted," said Lt. Col. Stephen Suhr, Senior Army Instructor, Benedictine.

"It's incredible what he was able to do. He paid the ultimate sacrifice, but not only for just him and his family, but also us to live in this country and be able to do what we do. A lot of the life of liberty and the freedoms we have are because of men like him, and the fact that a man like him is able to do that at our age is just incredible to us and just an honor to him," said Nick Iannoe, Cadet Colonel, Benedictine Military School.

In all, 30 BC Cadet heroes gave their lives for our country during World War II.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.