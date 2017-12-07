State superintendent awards Heard Elementary for STEM certification

The state school superintendent took some time out of his day Thursday to award Heard Elementary for being a STEM certified school.

Richard Woods presented a banner to the 5th-grade class to show them how important this accolade really is for these students who put in so much hard work. They are actually the first elementary school in our region to achieve this status.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. School officials say it took about four years to reach this goal.

"As we travel throughout, we want every child to have a great opportunity and I appreciate what they're doing here in Savannah to make sure that does happen. Of course, it's a great day. Only about 80 schools throughout the state are actually STEM certified right now, so we're moving forward and I'm glad to be a part of what has taken place here today," said Woods, Georgia State Superintendent. "It's always great to see the excitement that young people have; the commitment that both our teachers, the administrators, central office, and superintendents have in making sure that their children have the very best education."

"So we now have one in every level. It also means that they're indeed the role models for the rest of the district," said Superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett, SCCPSS.

During the ceremony, the 3rd grade Steam Funk Band put on a show as well. Take a listen:

WTOC would like to congratulate all the hardworking students and staff at Heard Elementary School.

