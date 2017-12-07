Romney Smith: Anchor/Reporter

Romney Smith is an Anchor/Reporter for WTOC. You can catch her weekdays at 4 p.m.

Romney is an award-winning journalist who joined WTOC in October 2017, and she is excited to be back in her home state!

Prior to joining WTOC, Romney was a morning Anchor/Reporter for ActionNewsJax, the CBS/FOX duopoly in Jacksonville, Florida. She played an important role reporting and anchoring several big stories including the Jordan Davis/Michael Dunn loud music gas station shooting trial, Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, Congresswoman Corrine Brown's federal fraud trial and more. Romney was also widely known for her weekly Restaurant Report highlighting health code violations.

Romney is a two-time Emmy-nominated journalist, Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Award recipient and part of the news team that won the 2017 Regional Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence. In 2016 she was voted “Best Local Anchor” from Folio Magazine in Northeast Florida.

Romney began her journalism career at WFXL FOX 31 News in Albany, Georgia. She served in multiple roles including multimedia journalist, weekend anchor and main anchor/executive producer. In 2012 Romney was honored to be included in The Albany Herald’s “Top 40 under 40." While in Albany, Romney won a 2014 Georgia Associated Press award for Best Locally Produced Program Non-News/Sports for producing and anchoring the 30 minute special 'Pursuing Good Health' explaining the Affordable Health Care Law to Southwest Georgians.

Romney fell in love with news growing up in the Atlanta area. She graduated from the University of Richmond and moved to Baltimore where she had a successful career in pharmaceutical sales. Her passion for news reignited and Romney left big pharma to attend graduate school. She earned a Master's degree from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism, switched careers and hasn't looked back since!

Romney is a member of Investigative Reporters and Editors, National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Romney likes to say that her life is a series of news deadlines, workouts, traveling and playing with her Yorkshire Terrier named Linney.

If you have a story idea, email Romney at romneysmith@wtoc.com

Connect with her on social media: