Missing Garden City woman found safe - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Missing Garden City woman found safe

Susan Springle (Source: Garden City PD) Susan Springle (Source: Garden City PD)
GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) -

Garden City Police say they have located 60-year-old Susan Denise Springle.

Springle had been missing since Dec. 2.

Police say she was found Thursday night and is and safe.

Thank you to all who assisted in the search.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly